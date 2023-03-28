It's the chandelier at The Chandelier Bar

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s just not right.

To let there be light.

When your chandelier is downright dusty.

That’s why cleaning day requires the kind of contraption, normally needed to trim a tree.

Or repair a power line as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood figures.

At the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, at the hotel’s Chandelier Bar, it’s time to clean the chandelier the bar was named for.

One crystal at a time.

One of the 15,000 crystals.

That’s how this big baby gets a bach.

Well, cleaned with a cloth napkin by the hotel engineer Scott Herbet.

Those crystals Scott handles like diamonds.

They traveled to get here.

All the way from the Czech Republic.

And in New Orleans, they come together to create a chandelier that’s fourteen-feet wide.

And twenty-feet tall.

Cleanliness is next to godliness.

Especially with a chandelier that seems to hang all the way from Heaven.

