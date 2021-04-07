For the record. Vinyl records are breaking records

Vinyl records sell more now than since the 80's

NEW ORLEANS – Yes, it’s for the record.

And it’s about records.

Vinyl records.

They’re selling more than they have since the 80’s.

Vinyl now outsells CDs by fifty-percent.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is at Peaches Records, a legend of a record store at 4318 Magazine Street, Uptown.

The store has been around since the 1975.

Shirani Rea is the woman behind the music.

She’s the star of the store.

She figures she’s got more than one-hundred-thousand records at Peaches Records.

It’s in what used to be an old Woolworth store.

The old lunch counter is still there.

Part of history.

And so are vinyl records.

But with music meaning more than ever during the pandemic, vinyl is now part of the present.

And as the needle settles into the groove, vinyl slides into the future.