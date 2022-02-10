In the new book, 'T Rex Goes to Rex'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ryan Michael Murphy figures he’s got a good read on his hands.

In his hands.

In 28 pages.

Ryan realizes it’s the right time.

And about time.

For a dinosaur to go to Mardi Gras.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says the first stop is Octavia Books in New Orleans.

Ryan wrote the book for kids.

It’s called T-Rex Goes to Rex.

It’s all about a goofy dinosaur tourist who comes to town, does the town, and winds up on Mardi Gras Day at the Krewe of Rex parade.

As the guy behind the book, Ryan’s a real Renaissance man.

He’s a law school student who passed the bar, but never practiced.

He’s a teacher and a pedicab driver.

And now, and for the fifth time actually, he’s a published author.

A New Orleans writer does it by the book.

His book is about Mardi Gras.

A moment so magical, even a dinosaur can let the good times roll.