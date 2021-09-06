For Morrow’s Restaurant Labor Day is a ‘labor of love’ as they help neighborhood recover after Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you’re looking for a hot meal in the Bywater—look no further than Morrow’s Restaurant on St. Claude Avenue.

Morrow’s Restaurant is serving up barbecue chicken and read beans and giving free meals to anyone who stops by.

Morrow’s Co-owner and Executive Chef Lenora Chong says she feels like it is her responsibility as a business owner to do her part and give back during these tough times.

“It is a labor of love. I love the community and the resilence of the residents of New Orleans. I love their spirit. It inspires me and it makes me just want to do something to help,” Lenora Chong said.