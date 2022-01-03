For 75 years, no kind of crisis could stop the grilling

It's the diner that does dinner right

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the diner that does dinner right.

Even when times go wrong according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

No kind of crisis could stop the grilling at The Camellia Grill

Through the hurricanes and the heartbreak of a pandemic and now in New Orleans for 75 years.

Since 1946.

That’s the same year Tupperware was invented.

That’s the year The Camellia Grill opened.

The menu keeps moving because of classic cuisine. It’s food that feels good.

What’s old is what’s new.

Waiters still wait on you the way they always have.

Still wearing bow ties.

Still announcing your order to the chef.

Customers are quite a collection.

From college kids to cops.

At the counter that’s busier than a banquet hall.

And with only 29 seats.