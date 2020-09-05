Food pantry is now a once-a-week way of life

In the heart of New Orleans, they drive through and walk up

NEW ORLEANS – It’s become a once-a-week way of life.

Picking up food from a New Orleans food pantry.

With a pandemic making times tougher than ever, with no money, some families have no choice but to show up for food.

On a Saturday morning, it’s in Armstrong Park, in the heart of New Orleans..

Here they can drive through or walk up.

And now, before anybody can “make groceries”, everybody has to answer a couple of questions.

Within a couple of hours, the cupboard usually is bare.

All gone for now.

But not forever.

The food, some of it from Second Harvest Food Bank, will be back next week.

So will the folks who don’t know what they’d do without it.