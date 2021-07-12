Food is love, says a Tulane football player named Sincere

Tulane University is looking for a few good cooks. Sincerely

NEW ORLEANS – A buffet opportunity is cooking in the kitchen at Tulane, the New Orleans university where food really is food for thought.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they’re looking for a few good cooks.

With a big help wanted sign on the menu and some already signing, Tulane hopes to hire 200 foodies.

People who love food.

People who love to work with food.

New workers will clock in here at the Commons.

It’s the $55-million state-of-the-art 70,000 square foot super food factory.

It’s the second biggest building on campus.

The biggest?

It’s the football stadium.

And that’s where you’ll find Sincere Haynesworth.

He’s six-foot-one.

He weighs in at 295 pounds.

He’s a center.

And he needs his nutrition.

The menu at Tulane reads like a research paper from the School of Business. That’s where six-foot-three, 200-pound wide receiver Sorrell Brown will graduate.

Sorrell is also looking for some fine dining when he sits down at the Tulane table.

And he’ll get it.

As Tulane Dining Services gets 200 more people on the payroll.

If you’re interested, Tulane is holding a series of job fairs.

Click right here, please for all the information you need to know.