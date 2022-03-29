NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 29, 2022, the Foo Fighters announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates including at Jazz Fest after their drummer’s death.

Drummer, Taylor Hawkins died over the weekend.

The band made the announcement on Twitter.

In the Tweet, they apologized.

It is with great sadness that the Foo fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in your disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all music and memories we’ve made together. Foo Fighters