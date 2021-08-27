Folks riding out Ida in Jean Lafitte where there is mandatory evacuation

JEAN LAFITTE (WGNO)– Dad and daugher duo Jay and Holly Casso in Jean Lafitte say they know what to do to prepare for Tropical Storm Ida.

“Might be a tight, powerful storm, but not like a Katrina. I’ve never left for a hurricane in my life, Jay Casso said.

Storms are no stranger to this family.

“We are just filling up all our gas cans for our generators,” Holly Casso said.

Others share the same sentiment despite a mandatory evacuation for Lafitte.

Seth Beer said, “It may get bad but it isn’t something we aren’t used to down here. I’m just going to ride it out.”

Sometimes getting ready for a storm is easy when you own a truck that’s raised.

“It is lifted and that’s the best thing about it, if we can’t get out then nobody can,” a Lafitte driver said.

Mayor of the Town of Jean Lafitte Timothy Kerner said, “I’m really concerned and really encouraging my residents to not stay for this one. Have a game plan to leave, and I think that game plan starts now.”