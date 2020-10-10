Folks in Chauvin preparing for Hurricane Delta

CHAUVIN, La.– In Chauvin the rain has started to fall and the winds have started to gust. Folks living in Chauvin say they are prepared for whatever Hurricane Delta may bring.

Debbie Darbonne said, “Yes, I feel like we are pretty much ready for it. We were somewhat concerned because of Hurricane Laura passing through. Some of the homes lost their roofs, so we have all of our supplies in case we have to do roof repair.”

David Darbonne said, “I don’t think it will be too bad. We have the levee protection system in this part of Terrebone Parish. We have 10 foot levees that surround the community and 16 foot flood gates. I feel for the people of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it is tough to be hit not once, but twice by a major hurricane.”