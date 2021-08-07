Folks getting COVID-19 tests and vaccines at Mahalia Jackson Theater site this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— With the Delta Variant surging, the City of New Orleans continues to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccines in one place at three different locations around the New Orleans area.

Olivia Brinich is getting a COVID-19 test at the Mahalia Jackson theater at one of NOLA Ready’s three drive-up testing and vaccination sties, which the city opened up earlier this week.

“It has been super easy. The line is really short. I’m getting tested because I have like a cold. I have some mild symptoms, but I’m vaccinated so maybe it could be covid, a mild case,” she said.

She says although she’s felling a little sick, she believes in the power of vaccines.

“The numbers show that people who are vaccinated are safer from the virus than people who are not. I mean the facts show it, so if you want to argue against that than fine don’t go outside and get other people infected,” she said.

Doctors keep reiterating the importance of knowing your COVID status and getting vaccinated.

“That’s how you are going to keep yourself, your children, and your community safe. If we can increase the vaccination rates in the overall metropolitan area and State of Louisiana,” Dr. Leron Finger with Children’s Hospital New Orleans said.

Currently in Louisiana, 37 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and 44 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition to the Mahalia Jackson Theater, the other two testing and vaccination sites are at UNO’s Lakefront Arena in Gentilly and Solomon Augillard Park on the West Bank.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, click HERE.