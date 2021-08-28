Evacuating: More than 300 people boarded buses out of Terrebonne Parish to escape Hurricane Ida

GRAY, La. (WGNO) — About 350 people evacuated out of Terrebonne Parish to be safe from Hurricane Ida. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez shows us the evacuation process.

The buses left from H.L. Bourgeois High School in Gray, Louisiana, en route to the Monroe Civic Center.

“Oh, I’m afraid of the surge. That will be taller than my house,” Rosemary Wilson said.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping with operations at the school where the buses left from.

“We had a mandatory evacuation last night. There are multiple layers to what we are doing here today, Sheriff Tim Soignet of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.