NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — U.S. news and world report ranks respiratory therapy as the sixth best healthcare job, and Delgado turns out many therapists in its two year program.

Finding a good paying job, says program director, Rene Randall, is not an issue.

“Our students that are scheduled to graduate in July are being recruited currently by the local institution,” said Randall. “They want to offer them the benefit packages and just talk to them about what the workloads and orientation will be like. Every hospital in the city is hiring right now. Every hospital in the nation is hiring right now.”

Delgado currently has 13 students graduating in July.

Randall said there’s room for 20 students a class. Applications for the next class are due March 15th.

