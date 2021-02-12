FNF: Consistency is the focus for Holy Cross Baseball

NEW ORLEANS — Holy Cross Head Baseball Coach Andy Cannizaro said his players have bought into his way of doing business. That is being consistent, not just on game day.

“It is easy to play on 6:30 on a Friday night against Jesuit, or Rummel, or Brother Martin. I want guys who bring it at 3 o’clock when it is cold, wet, and rainy outside,” says Andy Cannizaro.

The Tigers can pitch with anyone.

Tulane signee Chandler Welch and Southeastern signee Lance Lauve lead a talented staff.

Shortstop Gavin Schulz also signed with the Green Wave.

“Everybody has bought into the process. We are going to play harder than anybody. We are going to be the toughest team to step field anywhere on the state,” says Gavin Schulz.

The school hopes to draw big crowds to night games.

78 halogen bulbs were replaced on the stadium lights. Cannizaro said playing at night is a win-win.

“It is so hard for parents to get to games on a Tuesday or a Thursday. Now we are gonna play 6:30 pm games, and we are looking forward to great crowds and great games and the atmosphere at the ballpark and just continue to get teams excited about Holy Cross baseball,” says Cannizaro.

Holy Cross opens its regular season Monday, February 22nd against Chalmette.