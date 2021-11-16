FNF: 30 Years of Nostalgia presented by Delgado Community College – Coach Mike Villamerette

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The WGNO Friday Night Football’s 30 years of nostalgia, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, features former Bonnabel Bruins head coach Mike Villamerette.

In 1998, Coach Villamerette and the Bruins did something that would be hard to believe now – the Bruins went undefeated in the regular season.

One of their wins was over 5A superpower Destrehan.

Back then, ‘Coach V’ said recognition is not something that was a pressing issue for him.

“It’s not a burning desire on my part,” said Villamerette. “I have no ego, believe me.”

