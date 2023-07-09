COVINGTION, La. (WGNO) — A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 37-year-old Florida woman on Saturday, July 8.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 12 near LA Highway 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.

Reports show that Silver Angel was driving in the left lane when another driver veered off the opposing lane, hitting Angel. Angel’s car then veered out of the lane and hit a parked 18-wheeler.

Angel died on the scene. The other remaining drivers were uninjured.

A routine toxicology report was taken from all drivers at the scene. LSP officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: