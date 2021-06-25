Florian Moosmeier Named All-Louisiana For Second Year in a Row

NEW ORLEANS – Florian Moosmeier was named one of the 10 best golfers in the state of Louisiana for the second year running when the Louisiana Sportswriter’s Association named him second-team All-Louisiana on Friday morning.

During his second season on the Lakefront, the Odessa College transfer played in five of the team’s six tournaments with a team-best stroke average of 73.462 – tied for the 15th best season in school history. His best round this season was a 68 during the first round of the Gulf Coast Collegiate in Diamondhead, Miss.

Moosmeier finished well at every tournament this season with a pair of top-10 performances. After finishing his three rounds at the Big Texan in late March Flo’ sat in first place before Alex Clouse of Abilene Christian beat him by a single stroke. Flo had another top-10 finish at the Gulf Coast Collegiate when he finished in seventh place with a score of 146. The German finished in the top-25 in every tournament this season.

Golfstat rated Moosmeier as the No. 5 golfer in the Southland after he compiled a 55-12 record against league golfers this season.

HEAD COACH JEFF LORIO:

“I’m incredibly excited that Flo’ is recognized once again as one of the best collegiate golfers in the state of Louisiana. He had a super consistent year with some great finishes and is very deserving of this award. Flo’ has proven himself to be a leader in this program and I cannot wait to see how his senior year on the Lakefront unfolds.”



2020-2021 ALL-LOUISIANA FIRST TEAM

Garrett Barber, LSU

Drew Doyle, LSU

Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM

Charlie Flynn, Louisiana

Mac Murphy, Louisiana Tech



2020-2021 ALL-LOUISIANA SECOND TEAM

Peter Hinnant, Louisiana

Florian Moosmeier, New Orleans

Sam Murphy, Louisiana Tech

Carter Nicholson, Loyola (N.O.)

Otto Van Buynder, ULM



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Drew Doyle, LSU

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Garrett Barber, LSU

COACH OF THE YEAR – Matt Terry, Louisiana Tech

{Courtesy: release from UNO}