Flooding on Labarre Rd. in Old Jefferson becoming a problem, but Jefferson Parish drainage crews working on clearing drains

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — It has been storming all week and more storms are expected. Every time it rains there’s a risk for flooding on streets. There’s a neighborhood in Jefferson Parish where flooding has become a big problem.

In preparation for more storms, Jefferson Parish drainage crews are cleaning and clearing the drains on Labarre Road and Albert Street, which is right across the street from Dot’s Diner. Neighbors say this neighborhood has seen lots of flooding in recent weeks.

Complaints of flooding at this intersection are becoming more common. Drainage crews with Jefferson Parish say in late-June there were rain totals over 2 inches of rain in a half hour on those two days. This equates to almost a 20 year rain event.

“That’s because we’ve had more rain, more frequent rain, more heavy rain. Part of climate change,” Neighbor Beverly Barry said.

Jefferson Parish drainage experts say inspection of the lines revealed that this area’s been flooding because of debris buildup, that’s why they’re making sure they are clear.

“I just keep asking the rain to go to California, but of course that’s not going to happen. We do have to learn to deal with water in Louisiana because we’re a coastal state,” she said.

Cleaning these drains is expected to help.

In addition to cleaning the drains, Jefferson Parish is currently working on a project called Hoey’s Bypass which will install drain lines into the 17th Street Canal North of Airline Highway from the Hoey’s Canal, which will help minimize flooding for certain storms.

Mitchell Theriot, Director of Jefferson Parish Department of Drainage also said that lastly the Corps of Engineers is performing a drainage study of the Hoey’s Basin and one option may be a pump station from Hoey’s Canal into the Mississippi River which would provide more significant improvement to the Old Jefferson area. This is a study that is part of the SELA (Southeast Louisiana Flood Control Program) and even if approved would be many years from actual construction.