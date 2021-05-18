Flood threat lingers across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Across south Louisiana from Gonzales to Lake Charles, residents are dealing with flooding and more rain is on the way.

So far, four deaths in the Baton Rouge area are related to storms.

In Southwestern Louisiana, Lake Charles cannot catch a break. The region is still recovering following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, a record breaking winter storm and now catastrophic flooding.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said, “We are languishing. We are suffering. We need help!”

The water has gone down following Monday’s rain event that dumped 15 inches on the city. The National Weather Service confirmed this was the third worst rainfall event in Lake Charles’ history. Some residents who did not receive damage during prior storms are now dealing with flooding.

“Every weather event has its own DNA. I will not lie. It’s disheartening because it seems like these weather events are becoming more ferocious and more frequent,” Hunter said.

75 miles east down I-10 in Lafayette Parish, residents are already making comparisons to the 2016 flood which inundated much of the parish for days. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said there are some differences.

“There’s some areas around town that are taking on water in this storm that didn’t take on water in the 2016 flood. It goes to remind us that we have to study the past and it’s good to study these historical rain events. No rain event is the same,” Guillory said.

In Baton Rouge, dozens of homes and businesses were flooded, including our sister TV station WVLA.

“Areas from Baton Rouge to Gonzales appeared to be the most impacted in Southeast Louisiana with upwards of 13 inches of rain,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The flooding caused dozens of cars to stall, and now, tow truck drivers are working overtime to clear roads. Edwards maintains residents need to remain vigilant.

“Because the ground is already saturated and the rivers and creeks are high, it does not take as much new rainfall to have a very serious impact,” Edwards said.

Governor Edwards has also activated the National Guard who is ready to help with high water rescues.