Flood Protection Authority feverishly prepares Southeast Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority continues its preparations for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to reach the Louisiana coast on Sunday.

Ida is expected to be a potentially life-threatening storm due to high water surges and devastating winds.

The FPA closed 27 gates on Friday, with a total of 51 closed by the end of the week.

Another 51 gates are expected to close on Saturday, as well as gates across railways.

Gates along Lakeshore Dr and Highways 90 and 11 will begin closing at 8 p.m. on Saturday as well.

The FPA will continue to provide updates on gate closures as we prepare for Hurricane Ida.