NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ahead of the 2022 Hurricane Season, crews all across the Gulf Region are preparing for Mother Nature’s worst, including in New Orleans.

On Thursday, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority conducted a test of the West Closure Complex.

The system’s sector gate was closed off while crews tested 11 pumps that draw water from the Algiers and Harvey canals.

The SLFPA-W operates 68 land-based floodgates as well as a combined total of 80 miles of flood protection levees, including those on the Mississippi River.

Authorities say the routine procedure will help them get a better idea of the floodgate’s performance in preparation of severe weather.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season kicks off on June 1.