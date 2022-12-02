NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— ‘Fluerty Girl’ already has you covered when it comes to game day gear for the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, but now another winning team is getting in the mix.

“It is time to move over black and gold! Move over purple and gold! It is the blue and green’s time to shine,” Lauren Haydel, Owner of Fleurty Girl said.

It is a shiny new day for Tulane’s Green Wave Football team and over at Fleurty Girl owner Lauren Haydel says their brand new Tulane Tees are scoring big!

“We had a lot of requests for Tulane shirts and we’ve tried in the past, but we couldn’t move them, got lots of requests and I said let’s do it again,” Haydel said.

“Not only did we print one shirt, but two shirts and we are in re-prints already and that’s huge,” she said.

The first design is an old Storyville design that Fleurty Girl brought back from the archives and the second design is “We are on a Roll Wave.”

“Because Tulane’s on a Roll Wave and we’re here for it,” she said.

“I’m an LSU fan, but definitely seeing all the Tulane merchandise is awesome. It is a total source of state pride, you need to just support every school in Louisiana, not just LSU,” Bailey Drouant, Sports Fan said.

“First of all supporting your local economy with Fleurty Girl a local favorite, the boys on the field repping they are doing so good this season. I don’t even go to Tulane, but I want to show some spirit,” Elizabeth Allen, Sports Fan said.

“I’m so excited for Tulane, especially now they are on a wave, a winning wave,” Fleurty Girl said.

And Tulane alumni are loving this winning wave. It has been a long time in the making. Lynn Radovich graduated from Tulane in 1962.

“Tulane’s having a wonderful season, and I graduated from that school when it was $800 a semester. When I went there I don’t think they won a game,” Radovich said.

But now it’s a new wave and Tulane’s certainly got winning down to a tee!