Flash flood watch cancelled. New Orleans parking restrictions go into effect Wed. at 8 AM.

NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Depression Beta moves inland over Texas, the threat to the New Orleans metro area has greatly diminished.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for Orleans Parish; however, a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for areas outside of the levee system, where coastal flooding is expected to continue.

The City of New Orleans will reinstate parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles before that time.

Hurricane season continues, so residents are encouraged to continue to stay weather aware and keep plans and supplies up to date.