Flash flood watch cancelled. New Orleans parking restrictions go into effect Wed. at 8 AM.

Local

NEW ORLEANS — As Tropical Depression Beta moves inland over Texas, the threat to the New Orleans metro area has greatly diminished.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for Orleans Parish; however, a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for areas outside of the levee system, where coastal flooding is expected to continue. 

The City of New Orleans will reinstate parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles before that time. 

Hurricane season continues, so residents are encouraged to continue to stay weather aware and keep plans and supplies up to date. 

Tuesday

76° / 74°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 50% 76° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 74°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 70°

Friday

82° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

83° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 83° 71°

Monday

83° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

81°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

