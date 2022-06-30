NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, due to expected thunderstorms, city leaders announced that neutral ground parking will be allowed until Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, there is a flash flood warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish, Southwestern Orleans Parish, Northwestern Plaquemines Parish, West Central St. Bernard Parish, and East Central St. Charles Parish. The warning will be in effect until 3:45 p.m.

NOLA Ready made the announcement on Twitter allowing neutral ground parking until Friday, July 1 at 8 a.m. According to the NWS, at 12:47 p.m., the doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Additionally, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to not drive on flooded roads and to be aware of their surroundings. Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.