NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes until 7:15 p.m.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas, therefore the City of New Orleans is lifting neutral ground parking restrictions until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

