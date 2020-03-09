Flambeaux Wine to join the Rib Room for NOWFE Wine Dinner

NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday, March 18, is the first official day of the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, and what better way to begin NOWFE than with an intimate wine dinner.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them.

Rib Room Executive Chef Tom Wolf will be preparing a five course feast that features scallops, venison, lamb and more.

The dinner will also be perfectly paired with the best selections of Flambeaux Wine.

View the full, five course dinner menu with wine pairings here.

Purchase your tickets here.

Ticket price is inclusive of tax & gratuity.