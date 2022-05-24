NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Look around! Not a pothole in sight on Feliciana Street in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Father and son David Porter Sr. and Jr. have noticed the smooth streets.

“Oh it looks fine. Before it was bumpy, lots of holes in the road,” David Porter Sr. said.

“A lot easier now for traffic to go back and forth,” David Porter Jr. said.

City leaders are excited now that several streets in the St. Claude neighborhood are finally fixed!

“This is our infrastructure that we will all have to rely on, literally for decades to come,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The Feliciana Street repairs are part of the $4.5 million dollar FEMA funding, which is part of the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Request Construction Project.

“We are taking advantage of the resources we have to utilize federal resources,” Mayor Cantrell said.

“This is an unprecedented time in our city to getting the work done in areas where work hasn’t been done before. These are positive things going on in our city and this infrastructure project is our example,” Eugene Green, New Orleans City Council, District D said.

The streets in the neighborhood also have new sidewalks and ADA ramps for those in wheelchairs.

“They’ve done a good job,” David Porter Jr. said.

“Progress, a lot of progress,” David Porter Sr. said.

“Well you know when people see progress, they want to see more progress, so we want to keep that going,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Moving right along with the goal of more pothole-free streets!

To keep up to date, you can follow street progress in New Orleans at RoadWork NOLA, click HERE for more information.

The streets are not just getting a new slap of pavement. They are being completely redone, drainage and all.