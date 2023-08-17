NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five semifinalists have been selected to move forward in the search to find the next University of New Orleans president.

UNO officials announced that the following applicants will go through to the next phase of the search on Thursday, Aug. 17:

Kathy Johnson

Walter Kimbrough

Darrell Kruger

Larissa Littleton-Steib

Michael Moore

They said the applicants will undergo an interview process on UNO’s campus the week of Aug. 28, noting that students and other members of the campus community will be involved.

UNO officials said the next president will be chosen by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System at a meeting on Sept. 14.

The Chair of the UNO Presidential Search Committee is UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson, a non-voting member of the committee.

Voting members of the committee include UNO Faculty Senate President Chris Broadhurst and UL System Board Members Elizabeth Pierre, Jimmy Clarke, Brad Stevens, Jo Letherman, Al Perkins, Dana Peterson, Virgil Robinson, Mark Romero, Julie Stokes and student member Bailey Willis.

Non-voting members of the committee include UNO Alumni Association Chair Ricky Burke, UNO Foundation Chair Bill Chauvin, UNO SGA President Brendan Mott, and Community Representatives Susan Hess, Bivian “Sonny” Lee, Becky Mackie, Judy Reese Morse, Bobby Savoie, Gary Solomon and Tammi Griffin-Major.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts