HAMMOND, La. – Nicholls rallied for five runs in the ninth inning Friday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field on its way to a, 6-4, win over the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team in the Southland Conference opener for both schools.

Southeastern (8-14) wiped out an early 1-0 deficit to the Colonels (11-9) with four runs in the third.

Bryce Grizzaffi was hit by a one-out pitch before Nicholls starting pitcher Tyler Theriot walked Rhett Rosevear. Evan Keller followed with an infield single to load the bases. Tyler Finke singled to center field to tie the game, 1-1, and Preston Faulkner cleared the bases with a double off the base of the center-field wall.

Lion pitchers Will Kinzeler and Andrew Landry combined to make the 4-1 lead hold up through eight.

In the ninth, Landry issued a leadoff walk before surrendering a one-out single and another walk to load the bases. An RBI fielder’s choice greeted reliever Gage Trahan. After a hit batter once again loaded the bases, a walk forced in another run.

Pinch-hitter Hunter LeBlanc then doubled into the left-center field gap, driving in all three runners for the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, pinch-hitter Champ Artigues led off with a single through the left side. After Grizzaffi was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game, both runners were sacrificed into scoring position. Keller followed with a soft line drive. The ball was hauled in by the shortstop who doubled Grizzaffi off the bag to end the game.

Colonel reliever Brandon Andrews (1-0) earned the win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out a pair of batters. Cade Evans picked up his fourth save of the season, final three outs in the ninth. Trahan (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs in 0.2 innings pitched.

The Lions have lost five consecutive games, their longest single-season skid since losing five straight, March 19-26, 2017.

LINE SCORE

Nicholls 6, Southeastern 4 (Mar 25, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

————————————————————————

Nicholls ………… 100 000 005 – 6 9 0 (11-9, 1-0 SLC)

Southeastern ….. 004 000 000 – 4 8 1 (8-14, 0-1 SLC)

————————————————————————

Pitchers: Nicholls – Theriot, Tyler; Andrews, Brandon (7); Saltaformaggio, Nico (9); Evans, Cade (9) and Collura, Jaden; Trahan, Austin. Southeastern – Kinzeler, Will; Landry, Andrew (7); Trahan, Gage (9) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Andrews, Brandon (1-0) Save-Evans, Cade (4) Loss-Trahan, Gage (1-1) T-3:06 A-1224

Weather: 72 Sunny & Clear, NW 10 mph

Saltaformaggio faced 2 batters in the 9th.

