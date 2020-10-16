Five home evacuated due to gas leak in Harvey neighborhood

HARVEY, LA – On Thursday around 6:00 p.m. Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 units responded to a report of a gas leak next to a house at 3625 Lake Ontario Drive, in Stonebridge subdivision in Harvey.

Upon arrival at the location, firefighters found that a contractor breaking up a cement driveway at the residence hit a gas line and caused a leak.

As a precaution firefighters evacuated the residence and the two on ether side.

Firefighters also deployed a hose line and stood by until Atmos could locate a value and secure the leak.

The leak was secured at 7:45 pm, firefighters cleared the scene at 8:05 pm.

No fire or injuries have been reported at this time.