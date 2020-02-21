Five GOP-led states seek to block Equal Rights Amendment

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for a press conference on the House’s upcoming vote to remove the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) on February 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican-led states are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago.

The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states _ Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota _ filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.