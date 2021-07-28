First time at the Olympics: 26-year-old Alexi Shostak bounces to Tokyo

Louisiana Olympian goes for the gold

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- He’s got the talent to travel.

He’s traveling all the way to Tokyo.

That’s 7,000 miles from his home in Louisiana.

Alexi Shostak is a 26-year-old bouncing superstar on the trampoline.

He’s a trampoline gymnast on Team USA.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Alexi has been waiting for this moment all his life.

It’s Alexi’s first time at the Olympics.

But not, by any means, his first time on a Trampoline.

He’s a high-flying athlete in a sport that’s been on stage at the Olympics only since the 2000 games.

Team USA has never won a medal in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Alexi Shostak has high hopes.

High hopes he will do something about that.