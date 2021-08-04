First Tee offers life lessons on the greens

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Gold can be an expensive game for parents, and difficult for kids to learn.

But one local organization is making it simpler for the kids and lighter on the purses of parents.

Jim Fisher, Development Manager of First Tee of Greater New Orleans says, “The First Tee is a youth development organization that uses the game of golf to teach kids character skills.”

First Tee also programs year round and while there usually a bit of pressure for players on the gold course, that’s not the case here.

According to Fisher, “The way we teach kids how to play golf and the way we teach them life skills, it’s fun. It’s not like, ‘how do you hold the club’ or ‘what’s your elbow look like on your back swing?’ It’s more, ‘let’s play a game, let’s learn some concepts and let’s take things like honesty and perseverance that we can take from the golf course and things that are intrinsic to the game of golf and try to teach kids some life skills.'”

Because of COVID and the natural social distancing of golf, more kids have come to First Tee of Greater New Orleans than ever before. For the fall session, there’s still spots left and there’s a good chance you may not have to pay.

“The program is essentially free for kids who qualify for a federal or reduced lunch. This year in 2021 65% of our kids that come through our program aren’t paying for our program. We’re trying to take a game that is not always the most open and can quite franly be a bit pricey, if you’re a parent and We’re trying to break down those barriers for kids and girls and minorities can play a game that they can use for the rest of their lives,” said Fisher.

Click here for more information on First Tee.