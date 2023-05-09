MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) ––– Law enforcement officers and other first responders across St. Tammany Parish are coming together Tuesday morning to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana 2023.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a global movement raising awareness and funding for Special Olympics athletes. Since its inception in 1981, the Torch Run has raised over $800 million for Special Olympics programs worldwide.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office raised money through registration fees, t-shirt sales, and employee dress-down days.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, “We are excited to participate in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana 2023. Our officers and first responders are proud to support such a great cause and we encourage everyone to come out and cheer on our runners.”

The run starts at 9:30 a.m. from Altitude Trampoline Park in Mandeville, Participants will carry the torch to Paul D. Cordes Park, located behind Mandeville City Hall.

