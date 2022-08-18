NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Monkeypox concerns are growing for Southern Decadence which is coming up in two weeks. Event organizers have already cancelled one major event during Decadence—The Bourbon Street Extravaganza, which attracts thousands of locals and visitors.

Brad Johnson is the first person in Louisiana to get vaccinated for monkeypox.

“I was in San Francisco for San Francisco Pride at the end of June. In the weeks afterwards, I got three notifications from party organizers that there were known exposures,” he said.

When he returned home from New Orleans, it was terrifying for him.

“I was treated like an alien. I was isolated in a room, the doctors didn’t know how to test, didn’t know what to do, they were talking to me through glass,” Johnson said.

Fortunately he was able to get the monkeypox vaccine. He did test negative for monkeypox.

“My case opened up the floodgates to allow Louisiana to get more. vaccines,” he said.

“We’ve asked for additional doses from the State of Louisiana, and we’ve got over 300 in, and we expect to get an additional 5,000 vaccines,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Doctors say the CDC is now allowing a lower dosage of the vaccines.

Dr. Jeffrey Edler with LCMC Health says monkeypox is not spread through casual contact. It mainly spreads through intimate, skin to skin or sexual contact. This is bringing up concerns for the LGBTQ community with Southern Decadence coming up in two weeks.

“Vaccines can protect people from contracting the virus before exposure. It. can also be utilized after exposure within the first four days,” Dr. Elder said.

Currently in Louisiana there are. 120 confirmed cases, 93 of them are in Southeast Louisiana. 95 percent are males. 59 percent are between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and 59 percent are African/American.

So if you’re planning to go to Southern Decadence, Brad Johnson has pointers like getting vaccinating, wear clothing, and don’t dance too close.

“I would recommend twirling with your arms out and enjoy that way. Keep your bubble,” Johnson said.

Because of his experience with his exposure to monkeypox and getting the vaccine, he started a website to give others tips about monkeypox safety.