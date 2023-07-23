NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is welcoming a new, four-legged team member to assist in offering compassion and empathy to crime survivors and witnesses.

Officials with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the welcoming of its first facility dog, Karissa Justice, on Sunday, July 23.

Karissa was provided to the DA’s Office free of charge by Canine Companions, a service dog training organization.

She is trained to assist people with special needs and to keep traumatized witnesses and victims calm.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Falcon will serve as Karissa’s caretaker. Falcon received required training from Canine Companion instructors in Texas to learn how to utilize Karissa’s skills and abilities, OPDA representatives said.

They said Karissa’s training is ongoing, and the team will continue to support and welcome her as she settles into her role.