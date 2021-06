New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is here this year

NEW ORLEANS – About a year ago, it was the first festival canceled by the pandemic.

New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.

NOWFE.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says NOWFE is now back.

For all you need to know, just click right here, please.

It’ll take place at restaurants around town.

And the money goes to put New Orleans kids into culinary school.

Then into kitchens across the city and around the world.

So eat.

And drink.

And welcome back to life at New Orleans Wine and Food Experience.