GRETNA (WGNO)— It has been tough for fireworks stands to get the fireworks they need in order to sell to customers for 4th of July celebrations.

Last years there was a big fireworks shortage and this year doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

If you’re planning on popping off fireworks this 4th of July, you better head to your nearest fireworks stand quickly because this year the supply is even lower than last year.

“It is bad. Less of a selection now,” Russell Lloyd, Owner of RC’s Promotions said.

“I think we will run out faster,” he said.

He says last year there was a significant shortage, but this year they are down about 30 percent more of what they were able to sell last 4th.

“Because of the lack of product, it makes it hard to satisfy the customers especially when they come looking for certain things and you got to tell them, sorry we just coudn’t get it,” he said.

He says shipping seems to be the problem.

“The supplier tells us they’re trying to but they can’t guarantee anything,” Lloyd said.

As for inflation—how will it affect fireworks prices?

“We didn’t go up in our prices from New Year’s until now. Whatever the increase was we said we’d eat it this season,” he said.

The shelves are stocked now, but these fireworks stands have only been open a few days.

“Everyone shop early and have a happy and safe 4th of July,” he said.