HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Fire crews responded to two fires at a hotel and an apartment complex in Harvey on Thursday, June 8.

Harvey Fire Company #2 Deputy Chief and President Richard Parker says the first fire occurred at an apartment complex at 1500 Lorene Drive around 7:40 p.m. At the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from an outside wall and a fire inside the wall.

Parker says it took 12 firefighters to contain the fire to the wall of the complex and there is no known cause of the fire.

Shortly after, firefighters responded to a second fire at the Town Suites Hotel at 1800 Central Boulevard where hotel staff reported a fire coming from a room on the second floor.

(Courtesy: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Parker says firefighters investigated the second floor and found smoke coming from a room, but no visible fire. It was later discovered that an AC unit burned but left no damage.

