SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On April 18, St.Tammany Fire District #1 responded to a structure fire in a residential area in Slidell.

According to the St.Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Facebook page, the fire was located on Lakewood Drive off of Browns Village Road.

Firefighters believe the structure was an abandoned building and had no power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.