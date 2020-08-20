Firefighters in Louisiana finish mowing lawn when resident suffers heat exhaustion

SCOTT, La. (BRPROUD)- The Scott Fire Department lent a helping hand after an individual wasn’t able to finish mowing the lawn.

Scott firefighters responded to a heat related emergency when a patient was left unconscious after suffering heat exhaustion on August 19.

After the patient was sent to the hospital, SFD decided to stay at the scene and finish mowing the patients lawn.

SFD remained at the residents home until they knew the children at the home were not going to be left alone.

Nearby neighbors also assisted the firefighters by providing cold towels to help cool down the individual mowing the lawn.