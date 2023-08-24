METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — As we near the end of a historically hot week, WGNO is checking in with firefighters in Louisiana to see how they are handling these raging temperatures.

A firefighter’s hard work doesn’t go unrecognized, but it is important to recognize that the extreme heat outdoors does make it more difficult for them to do their jobs and regulate their own body temperatures. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can sneak up on them if they aren’t careful.

For firefighters like Lt. Rosemary Alvarez at Jefferson Parish Fire Department Station 20, there’s really no way to beat the heat.

“Having to fight fires in this heat is horrific. We are putting on our gear, that adds extra heat going outside, going into burning buildings, you can’t imagine the amount of heat that we are taking on going into that. Probably 200 to 300 degrees depending on what’s burning,” she said.

As they race into the blazing fires, firefighters need protective suits, which make it even more sizzling.

“A couple of layers of thermal gear, that we are wearing so 50 to 75 pounds heavier. So, it is like putting on a weighted vest from head to toe,” Alvarez said.

She also said, “It is like putting a heater directly on your body ten times. You would think wearing a swimsuit would be the best option, [but] the more layers we have protects us from fire, heat, getting burned.”

A job that must be done, no matter the day, time, or temperature.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts