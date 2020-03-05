Firefighters battle massive blaze at Slidell home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA - On Wednesday night, St. Tammany Fire District #1 responded to the report of a residential structure fire located at 2975 Camellia Dr., in Slidell.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in just under four minutes to find an approximate 1,000 square foot single story home with heavy smoke and flames showing.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and were able to bring the situation under control in just under twenty six minutes.

A neighbor discovered the fire and called 911. The neighbor opened the front door and called out to see if anyone was inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene and attacked the fire bringing the situation under control relatively quickly.

No one was injured in this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.