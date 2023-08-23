METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — You may not realize the fire danger in your home right now especially in your garage or in your car.

Over the years, more and more items get stored in your garage, and typically, it wouldn’t be a problem to have that stuff in there. But when it gets this hot outside, some of these items could spontaneously combust into flames.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a house fire broke out on Pelican Ridge Drive in Madisonville. Homeowners believe it was a lithium battery in their golf cart that started the blaze.

Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, another garage fire started in Madisonville on Perriloux Trace Avenue. This one is believed to be started by a battery in a toy that overheated.

Firefighters say fires in garages are becoming more frequent because of the extreme heat.

“A lot of these toys, batteries aren’t ready for this heat. They are made for 80 degrees, but in Southeast Louisiana we are faced with 100 degrees,” said Lt. Jeff Patureau with Jefferson Parish Fire Department Station 18.

Patureau says homeowners need to check their garages for flammable liquids, lithium batteries and other electronic devices.

“Keep them out of direct sunlight and try to keep in the air conditioning as much as possible,” he said.

When it comes to cleaning fluids that many people keep in garages, Patureau says that anything pressurized or aerosol should be removed from the hot garage and away from direct sunlight.

In addition to flammable items in your garage, he says to never leave any electronic devices in your car.

“You don’t want to leave these in your car overnight or during the day. Laptops, chargers, and don’t overcharge your devices in your car because they will combust in this heat,” Patureau said.

Firefighters say you also need to be careful of old potting soil because when it decomposes, it can spontaneously combust, too.

“A chemical chain reaction once it heats to a certain temperature,” Patureau said.

And as always, especially in this heat…

“You definitely want to make sure your smoke detectors are all active and batteries are good,” Lt. Patureau said.

