MARRERO – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Marrero that slowed traffic on Barataria Boulevard during rush hour.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ehret Road and Barataria.

Witnesses on the scene reported that the building had been damaged during Hurricane Zeta.

Traffic was diverted around the scene as firefighters battled back the flames. No injuries have been reported.