Fire rips through Mandeville apartment complex

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish firefighters responded to a large apartment fire late Sunday morning in Mandeville.



The fire started around 11 o’clock at the Cypress Lakes Apartments in the 2600 block of N. Causeway Blvd.

There’s no word on the extent of damage, but the fire appears to have taken the roof off at least an entire building, perhaps with as many as two dozen apartments affected.

The fire is also causing a little bit of a traffic delay along the access road. St Tammany Parish deputies and Mandeville police are directing traffic in the area.

Fire fighters had to rescue four people, two from upstairs apartments and two from groin level units.

At this point, there is no word as to what started the fire. So far, there are no reports of any injuries. WGNO will continue to update the story online, on our social media platforms, and during subsequent newscast later today.

