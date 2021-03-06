WATCH LIVE: Fire rages near Algiers Point shipyard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is currently working a fire blazing on the West Bank in Algiers Point near the Marine Corp Support Facility shipyard located along the Mississippi River.

Billowing black smoke could be seen across the river by drivers heading eastbound and westbound on Interstate 10. Fire crews are on the scene and the blaze appears to be contained.

WGNO’s LBJ tweeted video footage of what he described as a “huge fire at Federal City complex in Algiers.”

Huge fire at Federal City complex in Algiers. More at 5 @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/p0pEOb4CvJ — LBJ (@lbjnola) March 6, 2021

No further information available at this time.