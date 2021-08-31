Fire in Kenner at apartment complex may have been caused by a generator

KENNER, La. (WGNO)— We hear it after every storm—be careful if you have a generator. As it turns out a fire an an apartment complex in Kenner could’ve been caused by a generator.

“Generators pose a lot of hazards,” Fire Chief Terence Morris with the Kenner Fire Department said.

They pose hazards that could be deadly or end with your home or apartment going up in flames.

Terry Shelley went to an apartment complex to check on her friends where a fire was at. She said, “The firemen came and tried to get everyone out of their complexs, all of the cars are ruined and burnt to a crisp.”

According to Kenner Firefighters, a fire broke out at the Relais Esplanade Apartments on W. Esplanade during the height of Hurricane Ida. Initial reports show that a man was re-filling a generator that ignited.

Because the fire happened during the height of Ida, firefighters could not respond for hours.

“I guess it was about a 6-8 hour window when the winds were so high,” Chief Morris said.

“Be careful with generators especially in an apartment complex. You could harm everyone else that lives there. With the buildings being so close, it is not really safe. You are taking a chance and risking yours and other lives,” Shelley said.

When it comes to generators, Firefighters say, “Don’t use them inside. Fill them up when they are cool. Keep them away from a window so carbon monoxide doesn’t build up and get in your living space.” Chief Morris said.