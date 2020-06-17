Fire guts Parlay’s bar in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS– An early morning fire has heavily damaged Parlay’s, a popular neighborhood bar in Lakeview.

The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the fire around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When the arrived on the scene, the building was engulfed in flames. The NOFD was able to bring the fire under control in just a few minutes. There was concern that the fire could have jumped to neighboring businesses.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.