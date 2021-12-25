Fire destroys New Orleans East home, damages another on Christmas morn

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 2-alarm fire razed one home and severely damaged another in the early morning hours of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 25.

According to a report from the New Orleans Fire Department, the NOFD responded to a 911 call and arrived on the scene of the blaze at 2:56 a.m., just three minutes later. The fire began in the rear bedroom of a one-story brick home at 4431 Arthur Drive before spreading to a garage connected to the home next door at 4439.

A second alarm was called at 3:01 a.m.

The homeowner at 4431 said he was in the process of renovating from damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The home was completely destroyed. The fire destroyed the connected garage at 4439 but the brick separating wall and firefighters prevented any interior damage to the home.

12/25/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 4431 Arthur Dr. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/h7P27vNHot — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 25, 2021

The American Red Cross was notified to assist these three residents.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-four Fire Operations personnel, the New Orleans Police Department and Entergy were used to bring this incident under control at 3;34 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

